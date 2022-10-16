Elden Ring patch data found suggesting Colosseum battles are coming

Elden Ring miner Sekiro Dubi has recently disclosed in a post that upcoming updates for the latest FromSoftware game may indeed include player vs player Colosseum battles. The statement included a short video wherein Sekiro Dubi’s character is in a coliseum all while four in-game text banners with the words “Begin Match,” “You Win,” “Draw,” and “You Lose” were continuously being shown in a loop. The background of the video also showed two units engaged in battle suggesting that the future DLC package may include other unique PvP features.

Elden Ring v1.07 added 4 new parameters for 4 new Text Banners to be displayed on Screen. They match unused text from 1.0, as shown in the video. I believe they are related to Colosseums, suggesting Gauntlet form. 1.07 text just says "Enemy Defeated " pic.twitter.com/XodKxn6ouk — Sekiro Dubi (@sekirodubi) October 15, 2022

Ever since Elden Ring’s patch 1.07 was announced with its massive PvP exclusive adjustments and general bug fixes, there has been steady speculation from the community with regards to the addition of arenas purposed specifically for player skirmishes. YouTuber Lance McDonald, who is well-known for doing deep dives on the technical aspects of various games, recently gave players a tour of Elden Ring’s Limgrave Coliseum in a video posted on their channel.

The clip showed the structure and the enormity of the as yet unfinished stadium. Although plenty of fine tuning still needs to be done, the video only further solidifies the fact that the inclusion of arenas in Elden Ring is already being worked on.

Another future possibility in Elden Ring is the suggested inclusion of ray tracing in the patch data. Lance McDonald divulged that the latest update for Elden Ring “adds menu strings related to ray tracing features.” A photo included in his post notably shows code stating that “enabling ray tracing will lock performance settings to prioritize quality.”

The latest update for Elden Ring adds menu strings related to ray tracing features. pic.twitter.com/LrCaqkzfsV — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 13, 2022

Plenty of other enhancements are arriving in the upcoming patch 1.07, which include various gameplay stability improvements, and balance adjustments to various skills, magic, and incantations.