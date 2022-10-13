Elden Ring’s latest patch gives PvP more love and magic some massive updates

PvP players rejoice! Elden Ring patch 1.07 continues the trend set by 1.06 by making updates the PvP community has long called for, plus some surprise systems-level changes that are bound to turn heads. The massive list of changes to magic and nerfs to Ashes of War are also welcome.

One of the most important updates is how FromSoftware can now balance the game. Rather than adjust abilities, weapons, armor, and other mechanics globally, they can directly target changes specifically when players enter a PvP situation. In this first pass with the new system, Stamina-draining attack, poise damage, and Ashes of War all received significant changes.

Almost front and center in the PvP-specific updates was an overall nerf to Dragon Communion Incantations. If you spent any time invading in Elden Ring, you undoubtedly encountered the Rotten Breath spell, which staggered, caused Scarlet Rot, and dealt immense damage. While it’s still too early to tell just how much the nerf did, that spell and others like it have long been a source of community frustration.

Also on the chopping block were status effects when dual-wielding the Seppuku Ash of War and the Fingerprint Shield. Expect to see much less buildup when using two weapons that deal status damage, meaning two Vyke’s Spears, Cross-Naginatas, Scavenger’s Curved Sword, and others are now less effective. Seppuku got its self-damage increased and overall Bleed buildup reduced, and Fingerprint should, in theory, now be easier to guard break.

The patch also made sweeping changes to magic, touching pretty much every Sorcery and Incantation in the game. Most got buffs, some got nerfs, but all of them saw their effectiveness changed in some way. The same is true for the many Ashes of War you can put on weapons. The list of updates is massive, and the community will be testing everything for at least a few days to find out what’s still viable and what can be thrown in the trash.