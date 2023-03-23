Elden Ring’s 1.09 patch brings ray tracing to all platforms at long last

Today Patch 1.09 was released for Elden Ring, bringing with it a long-awaited feature fans have asked for since its launch. That feature is ray tracing, and it’s available across most versions of the game, not just PC. This is a huge step forward for the game’s visuals a little over a year after its release, giving it a new lease of life on all next-gen platforms.

Related: What happens if you kill Kalé in Elden Ring?

Ray tracing is a rendering technique that realistically renders light in games by physically rendering accurate refractions, reflections, indirect lighting, and shadows. It makes it possible for lighting to look much better and show up on objects that it may not affect otherwise. You usually notice the difference most in first person shooters, when reflections suddenly appear on weapons. However, Elden Ring’s lakes, numerous other water sources, shields, and swords are perfect for showing off this powerful feature.

Patch 1.09 targets PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X when it comes to the ray tracing feature. Once you’ve downloaded the latest version of the game, you can turn ray tracing on and off in the Game Options menu on consoles or the Graphics settings on PC. Unfortunately, those playing on older consoles like the PS4 or Xbox One aren’t able to access this feature.

Related: The 10 Best Elden Ring mods worth starting another run for

This update for Elden Ring does far more than add ray tracing, though, as you can see in the official patch notes. Several PvP balance adjustments have been implemented alongside general bug fixes, and Ashes of War changes. These tweak the game to address complaints from players and bring it more in line with FromSoftware’s vision. Some are likely being made to prepare for the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Part of this DLC will add a focused PvP arena, so it makes sense for FromSoftware to be making adjustments they feel are required ahead of time to keep the file sizes down.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest epic action RPG title. It’s hard to call it soulslike when it feels like something else entirely, taking the formula of the Dark Souls series and opening it up with a colossal world to freely explore, hundreds of bosses, and dozens of potential ways to play. The game is incredibly popular, and its DLC will no doubt only draw in more players as the experience is refined and improved.