What happens if you kill Kalé in Elden Ring?

One of the first NPCs you’ll meet in Elden Ring will be Kalé, a merchant located at the Church of Elleh who will sell you a variety of helpful items early on in your journey. Like other friendly NPCs, Kalé won’t attack you unless provoked, however, you can still kill him if you so wish. Here’s what happens if you opt to kill Kalé in Elden Ring.

Upon attacking Kalé, he’ll turn hostile, but he should go down without much resistance. During combat, he may try to mount his donkey, which also goes down fairly easily. Once you kill him, he’ll drop the following items:

500 Runes

Kalé’s Bell Bearing

Finger Snap gesture

Should you kill Kalé?

Aside from his Bell Bearing, killing Kalé won’t net you any exclusive items. Furthermore, the Bell Bearing’s only use is to unlock items in the Twin Maiden Husks’ shop that were previously available in Kalé’s. Factoring the low number of Runes you get for killing him, along with the fact that you can get the Finger Snap gesture without resorting to murder, we don’t recommend that you kill Kalé. Just let the merchant live in peace and pay him a visit when you need to purchase some items.