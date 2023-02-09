Elliot Gindi, VA for Tighnari in Genshin Impact, faces inappropriate misconduct allegations

Note: The following post details various sensitive topics, such as sexual misconduct, self-harm, and more. Reader discretion is advised.

Elliot Gindi, a voice actor for the character Tighnari in Genshin Impact, is facing inappropriate misconduct allegations from fans. These allegations came to light with a Twitter post by user @FretCore, who posted a Google document containing Discord screenshots of Gindi committing various transgressions. FretCore, who is a moderator for Gindi’s Twitch and Discord, posted testimonies detailing misconduct with various underage users.

#Tighnari's ENG VA Elliot Gindi is

– a p*do

– tr*nsphobe

– sexist

– groom*r

– able*st

– emotional abuser&blackmailer who threatens s**cide to get his way

– has sexual relations w/ teen fans

– continues to lie about it#genshintwt

Read the doc here: https://t.co/xQf7CThbAd — (❁´◡`❁) Matty (@FretCore) February 8, 2023

The victim, a user from Gindi’s Discord who wished to remain anonymous, shared chat logs between themselves and Gindi with another anonymous moderator. The Google document is available to read here and contains testimony from the victim, detailing much of Gindi’s transgressions. Reader caution is heavily advised.

The Google document also posts images of Gindi interacting with various moderators, with Gindi ultimately stating that he’s “not a predator and there’s nothing to gain going public if this is an isolated incident.” As of now, the Google document is still being updated with stories from various of Gindi’s victims. Additionally, another moderator by the name of @Phiotan has also chimed in, posting their own interactions with Gindi where he admitted to much of the acts detailed in the Google document.

It's all 100% true. I know because I was a moderator for Elliot's Discord server. @FretCore was a fellow moderator.



I have evidence of my own admitting to…well, *some* of it. He sure did downplay it though.#Tighnari https://t.co/lNgFBsg4fQ pic.twitter.com/nUsXy0Acfv — Phiotan (@phiotan) February 8, 2023

Gindi posted an apology earlier today on his official Twitter account, admitting to all of the actions posted in the Google document and threatening suicide should the information get out, while also claiming he “did not knowingly [do] anything with anyone underage” and that he didn’t “not respect someone’s pronoun changes.”

Other prominent figures in the Genshin Impact community have spoken out to voice their support for the victims and to denounce Gindi and his actions, including Yoimiya’s voice actress Jenny Yokobori, the male Traveler’s voice actor, Zach Aguilar, and popular Genshin streamer Dish. These figures and other fans are calling for the recasting of Tighnari for the English dub, citing a similar incident with Oz’s Chinese VA who was promptly replaced after his own misconduct allegations.