Embracer CEO says Dead Island 2 is in active development, expects it to launch by 2023

Earlier in the month, we reported on Dead Island 2’s development status via information from a well-known leaker. It was claimed that the sequel to the 2011 zombie action RPG could launch in the final quarter of 2022, with a potential slip to 2023. With more concrete statements from the game’s parent company, that 2023 release window is looking pretty likely.

In a recent investor’s Q&A, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors danced around providing detailed information about Dead Island 2, while giving enough to instill confidence in the product. Wingefors assured investors that the game is still very much alive, stating that he expects it to launch by the next financial year. This would make March 31, 2023 the latest possible release date.

When press attempted to pry further information from Deep Silver, the publisher refused to comment, saying that more details would be shared when it was ready. Considering Embracer’s comments, and Deep Silver’s refusal to elaborate on its development status, it’s likely that a more significant announcement is being prepped.

For a game that has been in development for around a decade, switching hands between three developers in that time frame, everyone involved probably wants a more eventful reintroduction to Dead Island 2.