A Pokémon fan discovered that the new Paradox Suicune can pull a classic Bibal trick and walk on water

The new Paradox Suicune, the Walking Wake, continues to surprise fans with its shocking type combination and draconian appearance. A fan discovered another surprising thing about the Walking Wake; it can walk on water! When traveling the overworld with the Walking Wake out of its Poké Ball, the player realized that the Paradox Pokémon followed them in the middle of the ocean. Rather than standing on a small floatation device like other Pokémon, Walking Wake will stand on top of the water.

Twitter user PLDH shared their findings with a video clip. PLDH previously shared a video of a normal Suicune walking on water in Pokémon Sword and Shield. This feature with the Walking Wake and classic Suicune is an impressive attention to detail by Game Freak, serving as a call back to Suicune walking on water in the fourth Pokémon movie, Pokémon 4Ever. Suicune’s ability to walk on water stems from its Pokédex entries in early titles, which the film directly lifts from.

Suicune could run on water in Pokémon Sword and Shield, but what about Walking Wake? https://t.co/fBqnlz8Jsw pic.twitter.com/FKREChyUuf — PLDH (@PLDHnet) February 27, 2023

The Pokémon Company surprised fans with 2023’s Pokémon Presentation by releasing Walking Wake and Iron Leaves for Scarlet and Violet on the same day. Iron Leaves is the Paradox form of Virizion. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are exclusive to Scarlet and Violet, respectively, and both are available to capture in Tera Raid battles. Walking Wake is a Water and Dragon-type Pokémon but is a mono Water-type in Tera battle. Electric and Grass-type move work best against it.

The 2023 Pokémon Presentation also unveiled the brand new DLC packs for Scarlet and Violet. The DLC is split between two expansions named The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. The Teal Mask is set to launch towards the end of the year and will focus on the player exploring a new area of the Paldea Region called Kitakami. The Indigo Disk is due to launch by April 2024, and will focus on the player studying abroad in a place called the Blueberry Academy.