ESRB Ratings suggest Kirby could be using a gun in Forgotten Land

Kirby holding a gun is a darkly humorous idea and has become a meme online. If the ESRB rating is anything to go by, then Kirby may be wielding a gun in the upcoming Forgotten Land video game. In the rating summary on the ESRB’s website, the Forgotten Land has received an E10+ rating for using “swords, bombs, and blaster-type pistols to defeat enemies.”

Kirby tends to use a variety of different weapons to fight enemies throughout the many different games he appears in. Using unique weapons isn’t anything new for Kirby. He has used projectiles beforehand like bows and has even pilot robots and spaceships.

Forgotten Kingdom wouldn’t even be the first time that Kirby has wielded a gun — the character can use the Ray Gun in the Super Smash Bros. series. But the idea of Kirby using a pistol is just a funny image for a lot of fans, mostly because of how innocent Kirby is.

Kirby and the Forgotten Kingdom appears to take place in a world that is closer to our reality, so it makes sense that Kirby would use weaponry that is closer to what we use in real life. We just don’t expect the “pistol” will look anything remotely similar to a real-life gun.