European fans can now register to buy a PS5 directly from Sony

Back in October, Sony announced that it would be giving fans the opportunity to register to buy a PlayStation 5 directly from the company. It wasn’t its only attempt at circumventing the ongoing stock issues surrounding the console — November saw the company airlifting PS5s into the UK to meet the holiday rush — but it threw a lifeline to fans unable to nab one elsewhere. One of the issues with it, however, was that the promotion was only extended to U.S. residents.

That is thankfully no longer the case. European PlayStation fans, specifically those residing in the U.K., Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, can now register for the service themselves. The same caveats that affected U.S. applicants apply here: Sony states that it has “a limited amount” of PS5s available for purchase, registering doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to buy a console, and registrants are limited to one PS5 per household. The company even provides a rather blunt rebuttal to reinforce those latter points: “Registering more than once will not increase your opportunity of being selected.”

Those wishing to register should be quick off the mark if they do receive a confirmation email, too. As the website warns: “Your purchase window is open for a limited time only and while supplies last.” Still, this could be a solid option for those in the U.S. and parts of Europe who haven’t been able to pick up a PS5 yet. Since the console is likely to remain elusive well into 2022, it could be worth rolling the dice.