Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Overworld Theme song debuts on YouTube via Pokémon Sound Collection

The Overworld Theme song for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debuted on the Pokémon Sound Collection YouTube channel. Fans can now listen to the theme music in its full, offering listeners the first real taste of the game’s soundtrack. The overworld theme is heavily inspired by classical Spaniard music, particularly the type of music that goes along with Spaniard dancing like the Flamenco. The theme uses a lot of instruments like maracas, flutes, and several kinds of horns. Overall, the overworld theme song for Violet and Scarlet feels like a traditional Pokémon theme, except now with a Spanish flare.

The Pokémon Sound Collection first launched in late September with the release of the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen soundtrack. The channel has since released soundtracks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor, Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra, Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Pokémon Emerald, New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Pinball for the GameBoy Color, and Pokémon Platinum. The Scarlet and Violet Overworld Theme is the first piece of music in the Sound Collection channel that is from a game that hasn’t yet come out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the ninth generation of Pokémon games, set to release on November 18. The games take place in a new region called the Paldea Region. Paldea is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe, which encompasses both Portugal and Spain. The titles and region take a lot of inspiration from Spanish culture and architecture. The games also take some inspiration from Central and South America, locations colonized by the Spaniards and Portuguese.

The new Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet include the three starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — plus other new Pokémon like Armarouge, Ceruledge, Bellibolt, Farigiraf, and Greavard. The games’ story will include the return of Gym Leaders, plus new side stories revolving around Team Star.