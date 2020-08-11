Fall Guys receives first major patch update

Aside from all of the glory given to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, it has also been dealt backlash for its number of launch day glitches. In response, developer Mediatonic is attempting to silence critics with the game’s first big patch. Coming on August 12, players will see a handful of improvements to the battle royale’s gameplay, along with a new, but vicious round game.

The much-needed patch aims to resolve glitches found in some of the round games, matchmaking errors, and also looks to add more game chance variation when chosen at random. Users will also see the introduction of Jump Showdown, a new final round game, where the last remaining evade spinning beams and disappearing platforms.

Along with the fixes, Fall Guys’ Twitter account also teased that “new features & costumes” will be coming soon.

Here is the full list of changes coming to the game very soon:

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks

Fixed parties sometimes failing due to too many requests

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions

Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC.