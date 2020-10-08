Fall Guys Season 2 Gauntlet Showdown lets you race all week long

With Season 2 comes a host of content for all you jellybeans looking for a fix of new Fall Guys action. Levels and cosmetics with a medieval theme litter the shop and the battle pass, but new things to dress up your jellybean in are not the only addition to the game as a new time limited-mode called Gauntlet Showdown is available for the first week of Season 2’s launch.

For those who are tired of playing team games that are one sided, tag where opposition jellybeans are able to take your tail from across the map or jumping through hoops, Mediatonic have introduced the mode to allow only maps that are gauntlet style, where you have to run through a set of obstacles and reach the end of the map within the qualifying limit.

The maps that you will encounter in this mode should include:

Hit Parade

The Whirlygig

Gatecrash

Door Dash

See Saw

Tip Toe

Fruit Chute

Dizzy Heights

Slime Climb

Wall Guys (new to Season 2)

Knight Fever (new to Season 2)

Fall Mountain (final stage)

To start playing the new mode, in the main menu, you will see an option above the Play option for show selector. In here, you will have the choice of playing the main show where all of the games are included or the Gauntlet Showdown. Pick Gauntlet Showdown, and you will then be able to go into a queue for the new mode.

Season 2 starts today and runs for 60 days, with another 40 levels of rewards in its battle pass.