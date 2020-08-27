Fall Guys set to go medieval in Season 2

More rounds, more costumes and cosmetics, and equal amounts of outrageous fun, all with a medieval theme, look set to make their debut in the second season of Fall Guys as the game begins to bring its roadmap to life for PC and Playstation 4.

The reveal of what’s to come in season two, shown on the opening night of the Gamescom Opening Night Livestream, promised to offer a number of new rounds for the game that come with a medieval theme to them. No round names have been confirmed, but there were plenty of hints to more racing rounds and team games, including a variation of Hoopsie Daisy.

RT if we totally just dropped a sneak preview of

FALL GUYS SEASON 2 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MeDtRIHA5l — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2020

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys has easily been the biggest new hit in gaming across 2020. Having been offered for free by Sony as part of the Playstation Plus program for August 2020, and the mixture of an incredibly active social media team providing hype and a number of high profile streamers providing coverage, the game’s stock has been flying high despite a rocky start to the game’s launch.

Publisher Devolver Digital recently confirmed that the game had passed seven million copies sold on Steam, and has become the most downloaded game of all time on the PS Plus program of all time.

Congrats to our friends @Mediatonic as @FallGuysGame crosses 7 million units on Steam and is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time!



An amazing accomplishment from a wonderful group of folks. pic.twitter.com/UoWEqxiUi4 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 26, 2020

Season 2 of Fall Guys is set to begin in October.