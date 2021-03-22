Fallout 76 2021 roadmap details massive updates for each season of the year

More than two years in, Fallout 76 will unexpectedly be supported more than ever by Bethesda in 2021. This revelation comes after the developer published an in-depth roadmap dispelling of four massive DLCs, each slated to release with every passing season of the year.

The schedule will start out with the “Locked & Loaded” DLC, which will arrive sometime this spring and will deliver the MMO’s first Daily Ops expansion. Even better, additional special loadouts are going to be implemented in to allow for skill customization at anytime in-game. During this period, players should also anticipate highly-requested crafting sliders, console, aim assist, and camp mannequins.

As for the summer, the final chapter in The Appalachian Brotherhood of Steel saga will release in the form of “Steel Reign”. Of course, this storyline will mean more quests and new NPCs, but more importantly; the DLC is said to be bringing new modules for crafting new Legendary items, as well.

We're excited for all the new features coming to #Fallout76 in 2021 and beyond: pic.twitter.com/yUf8FlAhQp — Fallout (@Fallout) March 22, 2021

Information on the fall update isn’t as clear, but Bethesda has noted that it will supply the “next evolution” to private servers, along with a second expansion to Daily Ops. However, all eyes are certainly on winter, with the game’s “Tales from the Stars” DLC delivering four-star weapons, camp pets, and apparently an alien invasion.

Although these updates do not have specific release dates, they are expected to reach each of the game’s supported platforms. Fallout 76 is currently available to those on PC, PS4, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass.