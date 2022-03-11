Fan-favorite Dusk developer David Szymanski releases new horror game Iron Lung

David Szymanski is the solo developer of Dusk, a fan-favorite horror game that now sits at over 13,000 Steam reviews and an “overwhelmingly positive” reception. Szymanski’s latest horror game just dropped, and it’s already reached “very positive” status.

As described on its Steam page, Iron Lung is “a short horror game where you pilot a tiny submarine through an ocean of blood on an alien moon.” Submarines are already a rare part of the horror genre — Frictional Games’ Soma is about the only thing that comes to mind — and the rest of the elevator pitch certainly sounds interesting. The short length mentioned in the description is accurate too, according to user reviews. Reviewer Zeekoff took “almost an hour to get through” the game before giving it a recommendation. Buff Skeleton took “just over an hour” before giving it the same positive rating.

Iron Lung’s short length is also reflected in its price. Normally $5.99 USD, it’s on a 10% sale until Wednesday, March 16. The discounted $5.39 price may not seem like a lot relatively speaking, but it’s still a nice gesture. User Lizardskincare, who also left a positive review, jokingly threatened anyone who’d ask for a refund after quickly clearing the game.

Indie titles like Iron Lung seem ripe for the Steam Deck, which began shipping a few weeks ago. Reservations through Q3 2022 are also available now, as Valve looks to extend shipping into additional territories like Japan.