Fans wanting to play as Jill in Resident Evil again will have to settle with the Death Island movie for now

The Resident evil series surprised fans recently by revealing a brand new trailer for their next CGI movie, Resident Evil: Death Island. The preview has everything that players could want, including the return of Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and everyone’s favorite sandwich – Jill Valentine. It is no secret that fans have been basically begging Capcom to see Jill Valentine in a main Resident Evil game again, but they might have to settle with the movie for now. Former Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi stated on Twitter that Jill is actually the main protagonist in Resident Evil: Death Island.

I haven't seen this discussed yet, but through his Twitter, former RE producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi stated that Jill is the MAIN CHARACTER of Death Island! Kobayashi worked on this film alongside Infinite Darkness before leaving Capcom so his knowledge is sound.#d_island #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/YTa9lbXmh3 — Resident Bio Evil (@Resident_bio) February 19, 2023

Fans are questioning the truth of this claim, seeing as how Jill is only shown for a brief second at the end of the trailer. Furthermore, the plot synopsis doesn’t even mention Jill by name. According to the film’s brief description, Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue a Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco. Unless Jill is this mysterious young woman, the preview would make it seem like the typical boy duo is leading the charge again.

Jill Valentine hasn’t been featured as a main character in the Resident Evil series since Resident Evil 3, and also had a brief outing on a cruise ship in Resident Evil Revelations. She was present in Resident Evil 5, but wasn’t a playable character in it until the DLC, which was a short prequel teaser. Players did get to reunite with her for the Resident Evil 3 Remake, but a movement is spreading to see her back in action and continue her narrative arc.

Capcom has loved to recycle Chris and Leon over many of the games, and chose to include Ethan as the new main character for Resident Evil 7 and Village. While there is still hope for fans to be blessed with Jill as the main character in the unannounced Resident Evil 9, Death Island is going to have to do for the time being.