Resident Evil Death Island trailer sends Leon, Jill, and Chris to Alcatraz in a Vendetta film sequel

In a surprise trailer revealed earlier today, a new CGI film titled Resident Evil Death Island, featuring Leon, Chris, and Jill from Capcom’s survival horror series, has been teased. The upcoming film appears to follow the events of 2017’s Resident Evil: Vendetta, which took place in between the events of Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and was originally directed by Takanori Tsujimoto and written by Makoto Fukami.

Fukami, also of Psycho-Pass anime renown, returns in a writing capacity once more for Death Island, with Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom) assuming directorial duties. The brief 30-second teaser trailer (via IGN) wastes no time setting the stage for three of the most popular RE protagonists to team up and investigate a zombie outbreak in San Francisco. Victims of the outbreak apparently have one thing in common, in that they all visited the infamous prison island of Alcatraz.

The trailer reveals an older, more experienced, and rugged Leon, helping to build excitement among fans eager to see him debut revitalized in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The footage also includes shots from within the prison and what look to be underwater variants of the Licker enemies from early RE titles being released into the island’s waters. This preview gives the promise of plenty of T-virus action for fans of the series, with a hulking Tyrant-like monster lurking in the depths, and ends with a final reveal of the ever-popular Jill Valentine‘s presence — who was noticeably absent from Vendetta’s story.

Also worthy of note for fans of Vendetta: A swift clip is shown of a coffee cup placed on a cafe table, with the name “Rebecca” written on it, which likely confirms the return of former S.T.A.R.S unit member Rebecca Chambers, who played a key role in the previous movie. Resident Evil Death Island is being distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and should hit worldwide availability in the coming summer of 2023 — we’re sure that fans will take to it better than the Netflix live-action show.