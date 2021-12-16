Farming Simulator 22’s free content update adds 16 new vehicles and tools

Developer Giants Software has released the first free update for Farming Simulator 22. It introduces a whopping 16 new vehicles and tools to the game. Alongside some new machinery, the update brings new placeables including a mobile home and an old barn. Beyond that, a series of quality of life improvements have been introduced to improve players’ farming experience.

The Case IH Quadtrac returns to the game alongside the Case IH Rowtrac and the Case IH Steiger. The update also introduces new brands like ABI, Kongskilde Industries, and Vervaet. There’s a whole array of new farming equipment for players to get their hands on, and you can see the complete list below:

ABI 1600

ABI 550

Amazone T-Pack U

Bomech Trac-Pack

Case IH Steiger Quadtrac AFS Connect Series

Case IH Steiger Rowtrac AFS Connect Series

Case IH Steiger Wheeled AFS Connect Series

Fliegl Agrartechnik Noah TTW 140

Kongskilde GXF 3605 P

Kongskilde GXT 13005 P

Krone BiG Pack 1290 HDP VC

Krone GX 520

KUHN PRIMOR 15070 M

Landini Series 7 Robo-Six

Samasz Tornado 252

Vervaet Hydro Trike 5×5

There are also a few quality of life improvements. Field info now displays the yield potential and the best tool to whack any weeds, making decisions easier for players. Similarly, vines and olives can now be placed using parallel snapping, making the process more straightforward.