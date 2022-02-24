Farming Simulator 22’s free update adds new vehicles and tools

The second free update for Farming Simulator 22 is here and it includes plenty of new upgrades to get the job done. Patch 1.3 introduces several features to the farming game, all of which make your life as a farmer much more simple. One of the biggest additions is the inclusion of eight brand-new vehicles to make life on the farm more convenient.

The powerful machines are also joined by the new manufacturer Ploeger and include such powerhouses as the Plöger AT 5104 LNMS, HARDI NAVIGATOR 4000, Kotte PQ32000, Krampe Big Body 750 S, FENDT, PowerFlow 30Ft, Massey Ferguson PowerFlow 30Ft, Fendt IDEAL PL, and the Massey Ferguson IDEAL PL.

The update also adds in a new mode for certain vehicles called electric slope compensation. The feature allows the header of various harvesters to automatically adjust to sloped terrain. This means you no longer have to control it yourself which saves time and streamlines the overall process of farming.

You’ll also find new clothing options for your farmer such as a hoodie, T-shirt, and cap which you can put on your character. Other updates include color configurations for Nardi header trailers, contract progress notifications, additional license plates for traffic cars on Haut-Beyleron & Erlengrat, and minimum and maximum prices over a year in the fluctuations display. A full list of new additions, updates, and changes can be found here.