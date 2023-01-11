Father and son gaming duo get the world’s youngest nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Video games help bring people together, especially parents and their children. Some of us grew up playing GoldenEye on the Nintendo 64 with our dads while others remember being introduced to Super Mario Bros. on the NES by one of our relatives. While these memories will forever be our most treasured ones, for one father and son duo, one of their most fond memories will be becoming the world’s youngest and first father-son combo to nuke Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Wholesome, right?

For those unaware, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features the massive Al Mazrah map, and in series tradition, you can nuke it. However, you have to complete a series of steps and it isn’t easy. You’ll need to win five matches in a row and then complete the Champion’s Quest contract. After that, you have to get the components for the nuke. Then, you need to plant the nuke and defend it from other players. Yes, after all that hard work, it is possible for other players to deactivate your bomb. Given that there can be a maximum of 150 players in a Warzone 2.0 lobby, defending your bomb can be challenging.

So it’s quite the feat for a seven-year-old to be able to do not only the required steps but to successfully defend the nuke from players for two minutes. The seven-year-old in question is Twitter user TheGigaDad’s son, Taj. Taj’s father posted the accomplishment on Twitter. Once the nuke successfully went off, both celebrated in victory with the father saying, “The world’s youngest to ever get a nuke! He’s in second grade!” In the background, you can hear some players in-game in shock at what just happened. It’s a special moment between Taj and his father that will definitely be something that everyone will remember.