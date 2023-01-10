The best Rapp H loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Rapp H is considered to be one of the easiest weapons to control, sporting excellent accuracy and the highest range stats of all LMGs. That said, it will become apparent after just a match that it is one of the heaviest to carry, as the ADS and movement speeds it lends are sluggish at best. This guide will breakdown how to resolve these issues and create the greatest Rapp H class setup in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best Rapp H attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Laser : FSS Ole-V Laser

: FSS Ole-V Laser Optic : Kazan-Holo

: Kazan-Holo Stock : FT Mobile

: FT Mobile Rear Grip : LMK64

: LMK64 Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Quick Fix



While the multiplayer is primarily filled with aggressive rushers, the best possible class setup for the Rapp H sacrifices a bit of its impeccable recoil control in order for you to be lighter on your feet. This is done by adding the FT Mobile stock, LMK64 rear grip, and FSS Ole-V laser, all of which increase your movement and zoom-in speeds. If these attachments happen to affect your accuracy, it is worth attaching the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle for a sturdy line of fire. Meanwhile, as its range is almost endless, the Kazan-Holo‘s 1.0x scope should provide clear vision during short to even long-range fights.

You can also earn the ability to sprint for longer times by applying the Double Time perk to your Perk Package — but, the perks should not stop there. Tracker can also prove useful, as it reveals the location of all nearby enemy footsteps. Meanwhile, the Quick Fix Ultimate Perk can regenerate your health upon earning an elimination. However, the most important perk to have for any LMG is Fast Hands, as it can reduce the reload time from six to almost three seconds.

Best Rapp H attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Tempus GH50

: Tempus GH50 Barrel : Romeo FT 16″

: Romeo FT 16″ Laser : FSS Ole-V

: FSS Ole-V Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Optic : BPZ40 Hybrid

: BPZ40 Hybrid Perk Package : Commando Base Perks : Scavenger and Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert

: Commando

As for its Warzone 2.0 iteration, you will want to go about the Rapp H’s setup much differently. The LMG functions as a hard-hitting eliminator when it is used at medium to long-range and bares as much bullet velocity as possible. The weapon can reach a worthy level of bullet velocity simply by supplying it with the Romeo FT 16″ barrel and 7.62 High Velocity ammunition. Though, as they hurt its accuracy and ADS to an unbearable degree, the Tempus GH50 muzzle and FSS Ole-V laser should counteract these flaws. Lastly, the BPZ40 Hybrid offers both a 5.5x and 1.0x scope option, so feel free to switch to either freely at anytime depending on your play-style.

Considering its slow reload time, it is recommended to have a Perk Package preset that holds Fast Hands, such as Commando. Luckily, the rest of the package’s perks are also fitting abilities. For one, Scavenger supplies you with more ammo upon running into eliminated bodies, while Strong Arm enables you to throw equipment at longer ranges. The package is then finished out by High Alert, which shows you the locations of opponents who are on the brink of firing at you.