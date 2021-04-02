MLB The Show 21 to release on Xbox Game Pass on launch day

As if launching on Xbox consoles for the first time wasn’t unexpected enough, MLB The Show 21 is now slated to be a part of Xbox Game Pass’s April lineup. In result, Microsoft has revealed that even some subscribers will be able to play the award-winning sports title on mobile platforms.

Announced in a new Xbox Wire post, it was said that Sony San Diego’s next MLB simulator will be available for Game Pass owners on launch day, April 20. More specifically, players will have access to both its Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Standard Editions.

However, exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, MLB The Show 21 will additionally be playable on Android phones and tablets through the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta. Microsoft also assured that playing the title through these mobile platforms will still provide players with cross-platform play and progress, especially for online modes like Diamond Dynasty.

Despite being on Game Pass so soon, diehard fans still have the option to purchase other deluxe editions of the game for early access and massive bundles of Stubs currency. As for new features, its developer has already been introducing the newest Legends to join the series, along with an in-depth Stadium Creator function for all 30 teams.

MLB The Show 21 is set to release on April 20 for Xbox and PlayStation, with some digital deluxe editions scheduled to come as soon as April 16.

