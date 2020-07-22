FIFA 21 cover art athletes leaked

FIFA 21 cover athletes have reportedly leaked, ahead of the official reveal slated for later this week. Thanks to Twitter user ChrissyG_x, who has checked the video tags, we get the chance to see the names of the players who will be starring in this year’s iteration of the EA Sports franchise.

FIFA 21 has already had its first showcase at EA Play in June but is slated for a new reveal on Thursday, July 23, which should disclose details on gameplay and the cover stars’ names.

According to the leak details, FIFA 21 cover athletes are:

Kylian Mbappé

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Erling Haaland

Joao Felix

Mbappé is one of the most talented forwards around, still being so young and yet having already won the World Cup with France.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a defensive winger who’s won the UEFA Champions League last year and this year’s Premier League with Liverpool.

Erling Haaland is a Norwegian forward who recently moved from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund, and still scoring at impressive rates.

Joao Felix, finally, is a talented offensive playmaker who has joined a couple of years ago, Atletico Madrid from Benfica, and is aiming to be Messi’s heir in La Liga.

As seen over the last few iterations, Electronic Arts is seemingly going for young stars more than affirmed players in the vein of Cristiano Ronaldo or PES‘ Leo Messi.

While it could be a bit early to see all of them happen, we already have 10 requests for new features in FIFA 21. Hopefully, on July 23’s reveal, we can see some of them happen instead of only focus on cover stars.