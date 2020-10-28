The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 5: Week 5 (October 28)
Wilfred Zaha, David Silva and Raphaël Guerreiro all star in this week’s team.
The fifth team of the week squad since the release of FIFA 21 has been revealed, and with it comes some huge in-form cards available to collect. With both domestic and European football taking place, this week sees plenty of upgrades to players, especially for teams in Europe.
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is one such beneficiary after his excellent performance at the heart of the back line against Sheffield United. Other top performances came from hat-trick hero Patrick Bamford for Leeds United against in-form Aston Villa in the Premier League, and Joshua Kimmich, who was imerious in the defensive midfield role against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Here is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 5:
Goalkeepers
- Anthony Lopes – Portugal – Lyon (Ligue 1) – 85 OVR
- Bartłomiej Drągowski – Poland – Fiorentina (Serie A) – 81 OVR
Defenders
- Raphaël Guerreiro – Portugal – LB – Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – 86 OVR
- Joe Gomez – England – CB – Liverpool (Premier League) – 85 OVR
- Ricardo Esgaio – Portugal – RB – Braga (Portugal Primeira Liga) – 82 OVR
- Arbilla – Spain – LB – SD Eibar (La Liga) – 81 OVR
- Jeppe Tverskov – Denmark – CB – OB/Odense Boldklub (Denmark Superliga) – 77 OVR
Midfielders
- Joshua Kimmich – CDM – Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) – 89 OVR
- David Silva – CM – Real Sociedad (La Liga) – 87 OVR
- Luis Alberto – Spain – CM – Lazio (Serie A) – 86 OVR
- Paulinho – Brazil – CM – Guangzhou Evergrande (Chinese Super League) – 85 OVR
- Federico Valverde – Uruguay – CM – Real Madrid (La Liga) – 86 OVR
- Maximilian Arnold – Germany – CM – Wolfsberg (Bundesliga) – 82 OVR
- João Pedro – Brazil – CAM – Caligari (Serie A) – 82 OVR
- Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Norway – CAM – Molde FK (Norway Eliteserien) – 81 OVR
Strikers
- Wilfred Zaha – Ivory Coast – Crystal Palace (Premier League) – 85 OVR
- Andrea Belotti – Italy – Torino (Serie A) – 83 OVR
- Danny Ings – England – Southampton (Premier League) – 83
- Jean-Pierre Nsame – Cameroon – Young Boys (Switzerland Super League) – 82 OVR
- Boulaye Dia – France – Stade de Reims (Ligue 1) – 79 OVR
- Patrick Bamford – England – Leeds United (Premier League) – 78 OVR
- Lassina Traoré – Burkino Faso – Ajax (Holland Eredivisie) – 76 OVR
- Sergio Santos – Brazil – Philadelphia Union (MLS) – 76 OVR