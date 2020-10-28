The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 5: Week 5 (October 28)

The fifth team of the week squad since the release of FIFA 21 has been revealed, and with it comes some huge in-form cards available to collect. With both domestic and European football taking place, this week sees plenty of upgrades to players, especially for teams in Europe.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is one such beneficiary after his excellent performance at the heart of the back line against Sheffield United. Other top performances came from hat-trick hero Patrick Bamford for Leeds United against in-form Aston Villa in the Premier League, and Joshua Kimmich, who was imerious in the defensive midfield role against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 5:

Goalkeepers

Anthony Lopes – Portugal – Lyon (Ligue 1) – 85 OVR

Bartłomiej Drągowski – Poland – Fiorentina (Serie A) – 81 OVR

Defenders

Raphaël Guerreiro – Portugal – LB – Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – 86 OVR

Joe Gomez – England – CB – Liverpool (Premier League) – 85 OVR

Ricardo Esgaio – Portugal – RB – Braga (Portugal Primeira Liga) – 82 OVR

Arbilla – Spain – LB – SD Eibar (La Liga) – 81 OVR

Jeppe Tverskov – Denmark – CB – OB/Odense Boldklub (Denmark Superliga) – 77 OVR

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich – CDM – Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) – 89 OVR

David Silva – CM – Real Sociedad (La Liga) – 87 OVR

Luis Alberto – Spain – CM – Lazio (Serie A) – 86 OVR

Paulinho – Brazil – CM – Guangzhou Evergrande (Chinese Super League) – 85 OVR

Federico Valverde – Uruguay – CM – Real Madrid (La Liga) – 86 OVR

Maximilian Arnold – Germany – CM – Wolfsberg (Bundesliga) – 82 OVR

João Pedro – Brazil – CAM – Caligari (Serie A) – 82 OVR

Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Norway – CAM – Molde FK (Norway Eliteserien) – 81 OVR

Strikers