FIFA 22 leaks point to Team of the Year Honorable Mentions coming to FUT

EA Sports and FIFA 22 are in the thick of the yearly Team of the Year promo. This fan-voted squad brings the best players from 2021 and gives them all cards with ridiculous boosts. If leakers are to be believed, EA isn’t finished with the fun, and players can look forward to a team of TOTY Honorable Mentions joining the main team in packs on January 28.

This leak comes from prominent leaker Fut Sheriff on Twitter. Sheriff has consistently predicted FIFA 22 promo teams since coming onto the scene and several other leakers have corroborated this leak. Of course, you should take every leak with a grain of salt, but given Sheriff’s track record, it’s hard to imagine we won’t see these cards on Friday.

As you’d expect from a Team of the Year-related promo, this squad is stacked with top players like Bruno Fernandes, Mo Salah, and Erling Haaland. In total, FIFA players have 15 cards to look forward to in packs tomorrow. Additionally, Sheriff has already claimed that Manchester United’s Luke Shaw will also have a TOTY HM via Objectives and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez will have his own card in Squad Building Challenges. Here is the full list of Honorable Mentions that are presumed to drop tomorrow:

Manchester United CAM Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool RW Mo Salah

Borussia Dortmund ST Erling Haaland

Real Madrid CF Karim Benzema

Chelsea CB Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka

Napoli LW Lorenzo Insigne

Chelsea GK Edouard Mendy

Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) RW Federico Chiesa

Real Madrid CB David Alaba

Manchester City CAM Phil Foden

Sevilla CB Jules Kounde

Manchester City RB Kyle Walker

Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) CB Leonardo Bonucci

Lille ST Jonathan David

For now, we don’t know the OVR ratings for any of these players or which position they’ll ultimately end up playing. That said, we would be surprised if the boosts for all of these players aren’t significant, making it a great time to improve your club in FIFA 22.