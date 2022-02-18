Final Fantasy Origin’s expansions will be available through the season pass, but not sold individually

There’s still a lot to learn about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin before it releases next month. We just got an important clarification on how its DLC and season pass will work.

Pre-orders of Final Fantasy Origin’s Digital Deluxe Edition include a three-day early access period, an art book and soundtrack, 3 special weapons, and a season pass containing 3 future expansions: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future. It’s those expansions that were causing confusion up until this point. Initially, it seemed as if purchasing the only Digital Deluxe Edition was the only way to get them and that physical disc owners were going to be missing content.

Now we know that’s not the case. As stated by the game’s Twitter account, the three expansions “can be purchased separately from the Digital Deluxe Edition at a later date.” We don’t know when they’ll arrive nor how much they’ll cost apiece, but it’s good to have confirmation that non-digital owners will be able to experience them. The one caveat is that they “will not be available outside the season pass,” so you’ll have to spring for all three expansions if you want them at all — an odd choice on Square Enix’s part.

The three expansions Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future will not be available outside the season pass, which can be purchased separately from the Digital Deluxe Edition at a later date. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) February 18, 2022

As for the base game, Final Fantasy Origin’s release date is March 18, exactly one month away from the time of this writing. Early access starts on March 15 for those who pre-order the aforementioned Digital Deluxe Edition. The Nioh-esque action game is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.