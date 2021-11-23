Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin pre-order bonuses include early access

Final Fantasy Origin has received a few demos in the lead-up to its launch next year, but those won’t be the only opportunity to play the game before release. Square Enix announced that those who pre-order the game will be invited to an early access period.

The line-up of pre-order bonuses was announced on FF Origin’s Twitter feed. Pre-order the game digitally, and you’ll get two weapons, called Rebellion and Braveheart, and the Lustrous Shield. PlayStation 4 pre-orders also get a bonus theme for their home screen. Last but certainly not least, digital pre-orders get you into a 72-hour early access period — that’s a full three days early. So while Final Fantasy Origin’s release date is March 18, 2022, the pre-order gets you in on March 15. This applies to every platform it’s launching on: the aforementioned PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

All digital pre-orders for #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin come with:



🗡Early access

🗡Rebellion weapon

🗡Braveheart and Lustrous Shield weapons



PS4 owners will also receive a unique theme.



Pre-order: https://t.co/7HGXt3pKRq

Our time with the game’s demos has given us the impression of a mechanically dense RPG, albeit one with outdated technology. It plays like the Nioh games (as it should, since developer Team Ninja is behind both), but performance in the demo was lacking. There are still a few more months to go before FF Origin’s full launch, so we’ll have to see how it handles itself when next March comes.