Final Fantasy VII Remake reveals new key visual featuring main characters

Square Enix has just released a new Final Fantasy VII Remake key visual on its social accounts, with all the main cast members featured.

The image has protagonist Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace, Aerith Gainsborough, and the recently revealed Red XIII on the front page, with a look of a marvelous Midgar on the background.

The key visual is accompanied by a message for the fans, which adds that the action RPG game is “almost upon us.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is said to be “combining incredible visuals, stunning world-design, a glorious musical score, seamless strategic action-based combat, and a captivating cast of characters.”

With it being “almost upon us,” Square Enix hopes, “you’re ready for it.” Perhaps to make sure of that, the Japanese developer and publisher has even delayed the release of the game. It is now slated for April 10, 2020.

The most recent trailer for the title has revealed the look of Red XIII, a character who had been kept under wraps until then, and the infamous scene at the Honey Bee Inn scene where Cloud wears women’s clothes.

A demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake had also popped up on PlayStation Store before being removed. It was rumored to be coming on March 3, the original release date of the full game.