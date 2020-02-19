Final Fantasy VII Remake videos reveal bonus summons

Final Fantasy VII Remake has shared videos for the bonus summons players will be able to play with throughout the game.

These quick video snippets have been posted by Square Enix on its social media accounts, and feature additional and never seen before gameplay.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on Twitter Today we’re giving you a glimpse at three special #FinalFantasy VII Remake DLC summons. Take a look at Chocobo Chick 🐤, Carbuncle 🔴 & Cactuar 🌵 in battle! Chocobo Chick comes with every pre-order of #FF7R, find out more here 👉 https://t.co/5ITHMObkaH https://t.co/KPr7OK3Meu

The bonus summons includes Chocobo Chick, Carbuncle, and Cactuar, and won’t be available for everyone upon day one.

Chocobo Chick will be limited to pre-orders, Carbuncle is a Digital Deluxe and 1st Class Edition‘s bonus, and Cactuar will come with every Deluxe Edition.

This is the first time we see the bonus summons in action, as they had previously only been revealed via screenshots.

Carbuncle’s design has been particularly surprising and even disappointing to many as it is much different from what players expected it to be when they played it through older Final Fantasy games (and even Final Fantasy XIII).

We’ve been recently revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake could require up to 100GB of free space on PS4’s hard disk, which could make it one of the biggest titles available on the platform.

The game has been delayed to April 10, 2020, in the middle of a delay spree that has also involved Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and more.