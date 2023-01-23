Fire Emblem Engage fan art piece highlights the standout sibling dynamic between Alcryst and Diamant

There are over 30 characters that make an appearance throughout the Fire Emblem Engage campaign. These characters are diverse from each other, not only in how they look and play on the battlefield, but their personalities are also incredibly colorful. One dynamic duo that stands out for fans is the contrast between the two brothers from Brodia, Alcryst and Diamant, with a fan art piece celebrating their individuality.

The fan piece was made by user Luhuala, and they posted their work on the Fire Emblem subreddit. It shows Diamant and Alcryst standing side-by-side with each other in a starkly different art style from the Fire Emblem games, showing a more realistic twist on these characters.

Although Alcryst and Diamant are brothers, these two are starkly different from each other, and one might even say they’re similar to brothers Boromir and Faramir from The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Players meet Alcryst and Diamant early in the playthrough, and Alcryst appears first.

Initially, Alcryst appears to be an edgy character from the Fire Emblem series, but within seconds it becomes apparent he’s someone who quickly doubts himself and is frequently apologizing for everything. On the other hand, Diamant is the standard “hero” character many would see in the series, with a proper sword and cape.

What made these two characters exceptionally better was the way their father, King Morion, viewed them both. Although Alcryst was constantly shy and down on himself, Morion consistently encouraged Diamant to “learn a thing or two” from his brother, seeing a firey spirit behind Alcryst’s anxiety. The campaign did not have the king putting either brother down, instead praising them for their differences. This contrasts how Denethor handled his sons in The Lord of the Rings when comparing Faramir to Boromir.

There are other conversations between these two where Diamant continues to put Alcryst on a pedestal for his archery skills. The banter between these two is heartwarming, and Diamant constantly tries for his brother to see how fantastic he is. Even though Alcryst does not always agree, he promises to view himself in a better light and have more of Diamant’s confidence.

Even though some fans agree that Alcryst’s lowered self-esteem did become draining them, many praise these two characters and their appearance in Fire Emblem Engage. Although, given previous characters from the series, such as Bernadetta from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this isn’t too new and continues to be a reoccurring personality trope that will likely appear in future entries.