Fire Emblem Engage’s latest story trailer focuses on the Divine Dragon’s journey and struggling memories

Ahead of Fire Emblem Engage’s official release, we have another story trailer to tide us over until it comes out on January 20, 2023. Our main protagonist, the Divine Dragon Alear, will have a duty to collect the 12 emblem rings throughout the kingdom, but our character doesn’t exactly remember everything about who they are or who they were. The trailer also shares new characters coming to Engage and a hint of some returning Fire Emblem characters, such as Martha, who will be summoned by using an emblem ring.

The trailer features the male version of Alear, but players can select their chosen character’s gender when they have a chance to play. The story begins with Alear’s mother dying in his arms as she passes on her emblem ring, forcing Alear to promise they will gather all 12 and fight against the looming threat of the Fell Dragon. We see brief glimpses of the upcoming kingdoms, such as Brodia and Fierne, and a handful of new characters, but many of them are not named.

We also see multiple instances of Alear consulting with Marth, primarily about who they were. Our main character doesn’t seem to remember everything about themselves, although Marth assures them that they were a kind person. We don’t know the extent of Alear’s missing memories.

We are also introduced to multiple antagonists closer to the end of the trailer, but like many of the characters, they are also not named. These characters are likely worshipers of the Fell Dragon and have connections to the emblem rings Alear is collecting. There is a brief hint of one of the antagonists controlling an emblem ring, and Marth’s hair changes from blue to red, a similar shade to one-half of our character’s hair. However, we were given no direct details of what this meant and are only left to speculate how this will play out.

There was no gameplay in this trailer, but we have plenty of time before we get our hands on the game. Fire Emblem Engage will release to the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.