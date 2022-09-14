All characters in Fire Emblem Engage
Play as new characters with the aid of some old favorites.
Every Fire Emblem game comes with new characters that fans grow attached to. Fire Emblem Engage introduced a new continent called Elyos and a new Red and Blue haired protagonist named Alear. The cast for Engage will be a mixture of many new characters like Alear and returning icons like Marth and Lucina.
Every character in Fire Emblem Engage
The main gimmick for Engage is that the characters can wield magical rings with Emblems that will summon the spirit of a hero from the past. The Hero will appear alongside the wielder, acting like a Stand from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The Emblems can fight together with their wielder or give their wielder a boost during battle.
Every new character in Engage
Usually, the number of playable characters in a Fire Emblem is vast. Each unit represents a class, with every weapon and class having its own strength and weaknesses. For example, the mage class is strong against the heavy armor class. Fire Emblem also had large rosters because the games had permadeath. Permadeath is when a unit falls during battle and remains dead. Permadeath has now become an optional feature since Fire Emblem Awakening.
The Colgate hair Alear leads the roster of Engage as its main playable Lord character. Depending on the player’s choice, Alear can be male or female. They are joined by many new characters, whose names are listed below:
- Alear
- Anna
- Vander
- Etie
- Framme
- Louis
- Chloé
- Alfred
- Citrinne
- Céline
Every returning character in Engage (AKA Emblems)
A mural of the twelve Emblems was in the announcement trailer. Each Emblem represents a returning character from a past Fire Emblem game. Twelve Emblems represent the twelve mainline Fire Emblem games before Engage. From the original Fire Emblem starring Marth to Three Houses with Byleth, every mainline game is represented in Engage.
Below is the list of returning Fire Emblem characters as Emblems, plus the title of the Fire Emblem game they represent.
- Marth – Fire Emblem
- Celica – Fire Emblem Gaiden/Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Sigurd – Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- Leif – Fire Emblem: Thracia 776
- Roy – Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade
- Lyn – Fire Emblem GBA (AKA Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade)
- Eirika – Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- Ike – Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
- Micaiah – Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn
- Lucina – Fire Emblem Awakening
- Corrin (Female) – Fire Emblem Fates
- Byleth (Male) – Fire Emblem: Three Houses