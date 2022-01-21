First FIFA 22 Team of the Year cards released, ratings for Mbappe and Messi revealed

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo has officially launched in Football Ultimate Team, and the first three cards have been released. Throughout the next few days, EA Sports and the FIFA team will be adding new TOTY players to packs, as the franchise celebrates some of the top players from this past calendar year.

One day prior, EA released the 11 names that won the spots for the 2021 FIFA Team of the Year. In case you missed it, here’s a look at the squad:

ST Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

ST Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

RW Lionel Messi (PSG)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

CM Jorginho (Chelsea)

CDM N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

LB Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

CB Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

CB Marquinhos (PSG)

RB Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Five players from this group are from PSG, which hopes to re-claim the Ligue 1 crown in 2022.

Cards for Mbappe, Messi, and Lewandowski dropped on January 21 at 1 PM ET. Users will have two days to attempt to pull those three from packs, before the FIFA team moves to the next group.

Ratings info for those three are available. Here’s a look at some of that info:

Messi

Overall – 98

Pace – 93

Shooting – 97

Passing – 98

Dribbling – 99

Defense – 40

Physical – 76

Lewandowski

Overall – 98

Pace – 93

Shooting – 98

Passing – 87

Dribbling – 95

Defense – 50

Physical – 95

Mbappe

Overall – 97

Pace – 99

Shooting – 95

Passing – 90

Dribbling – 98

Defense – 44

Physical – 88

As mentioned previously, the three attackers will leave packs on January 23 at 1 PM ET.