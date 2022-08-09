First Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update features Anomaly Investigations, Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian, Event Quests, and more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak free title update is releasing tomorrow, August 10. The update comes with a massive system known as Anolamy Investigations, along with multiple monsters, such as Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bezelgeuse, Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian, and several other monsters. The Forlorn Arena will also be a new location for players to battle against these powerful monsters. There’s also a new system called Anolamy Investigations.

The Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bezelgeuse, Silver Rathalos, and Gold Rathian will be available when players reach Master Rank 10. They will need to complete the main story of Sunbreak before encountering these monsters. The armor featuring these monsters will come with a handful of new skills for the latest update.

The Anomaly Investigations feature some of the biggest changes added in this update. All Anomaly Investigations have set level players to need to meet if they want to accept them from the quest board. These quests will not be available if they do not meet the level. A monster will gradually become stronger as players complete these levels, and the rewards will improve as players battle stronger creatures.

The rewards in these Investigations give you access to another upgrade system, allowing you to pick what type of weapon upgrades you want or random armor upgrades. These are a good way to augment players’ existing build, preparing them for more harrowing challenges. You can also bring these items to the Anomaly Research Lab to use in the crafting system.

Event Quests are also on the way, starting on August 18. These will appear once a week, every Thursday, moving forward. Players have the option to accept these for multiple cosmetic rewards for their character.

The next title update is expected to drop in late September, featuring more rare monster species, subspecies, and power-up Monsters. Each title update will feature an expansion to Anomaly Investigations, adding more difficulty to these encounters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.