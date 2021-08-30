First NBA 2K22 gameplay trailer highlights next-gen graphics, animations

Take-Two has been steadily releasing details front NBA 2K22. Since the start of July, Take-Two has announced release date info, plus sparse details on ratings, gameplay, and 2K22’s Seasons feature. However, a lot is still unknown about 2K22, including what the new City will look like, along with details on MyCareer. We can check one box off though, as Take-Two today gave basketball fans a first look at the gameplay that will be featured in NBA 2K22 on August 30, a little under two weeks before the title’s official release.

Here’s a look at the gameplay trailer that NBA 2K released today:

#NBA2K22 Gameplay is here 🔥



Check out our newest Courtside Report tomorrow with a lot more gameplay details.



Pre-order Now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFYrzu pic.twitter.com/gkSO5xG01m — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 30, 2021

This brief look into 2K22 was more of a cinematic trailer rather than a full-fledged look at the gameplay that owners will see come September. However, we did get some glimpses of the next-generation graphics, plus blocking, dribbling, and shooting animations that will be featured in the title.

Take-Two will share a full gameplay-focused Courtside Report on August 31. The development team has promised more details on what will be new in NBA 2K22 on that date. NBA 2K22 is scheduled to be released on September 10 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.