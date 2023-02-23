Five PSVR 2 games were spotlighted at the State of Play, including a BAFTA winner

With it only releasing a few days ago, it seems PlayStation is already doing all it can to get players interested in the PSVR 2, revealing a slew of new titles for its newly released peripheral during today’s State of Play. This includes the BAFTA award-winning Before Your Eyes, the critically acclaimed first-person narrative game, and several new announcements, all of which are slated to release sometime this year.

Related: PlayStation boss says “indies have been waiting for” PSVR 2

First up was The Foglands, a first-person shooter that showed off combat against different skeletons and monstrous-looking enemies with a slight hint of the Wild West thrown in. Next, we got a look at Green Hill VR, a survival game that will have players gathering resources and crafting tools in a harsh rainforest, dealing with the dangers and obstacles of the wilderness. We then got a look at a somewhat different kind of first-person shooter called Synapse, which features a black-and-white world where players use stealth, gunplay, and strange powers like telekinesis to battle a variety of enemies. After that, we got a look at Journey to Foundation, a sci-fi adventure based on the works of acclaimed writer Isaac Asimov.

Lastly, we got the reveal that Before Your Eyes would be coming to PSVR 2 on March 10. The game has been available for some time on Steam and Mobile and has received critical acclaim, winning the BAFTA for Games Beyond Entertainment in 2021 and was nominated for Games for Impact during The Game Awards 2021.

Related: Does PSVR 2 have backwards compatibility with PSVR 1 games? Answered

We didn’t get much information on these new games besides what was shown in their respective trailers. Still, each looks to be a different kind of experience for VR players to enjoy, and it’s looking like PlayStation is serious about supporting their new VR headset. Whether that means the games turn out and make the high price of the headset worthwhile remains to be seen.

The State of Play also showed off some non-VR news, including character reveals for Street Fighter 6, a surprise announcement involving Baldurs Gate 3, and another look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake.