Luis steals the show in a new Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer, Mercenaries confirmed to be returning

Resident Evil 4 Remake is only a month away, and Capcom is making sure the hype stays high. During a recent PlayStation State of Play, a new trailer was shown off for the game featuring a lot of screen time from the endearing Luis Sera. The footage also gave fans a glimpse of the Krauser knife fight, portions of the castle chapter, and even a bit from the island as well. However, the true shockers in this trailer are Luis showing up in a lot more of the set piece moments, and that Capcom is including the Mercenaries mode at launch as well.

During the trailer, Luis seems to be way more involved in the events of the game, likely not slipping in and out as often as he does in the original. He is seen helping Leon during the double El Gigante fight, and riding along with Leon in the mine cart section. The trailer presents the character as if he is going to be a close sidekick to Leon, and we are totally here for more Luis.

A lot of fan favorite moments in the game are teased in the trailer as well. Observant people can catch a glimpse of a Chainsaw Sister in the mines, a fight with the Wolverine-inspired Garrador boss, and even Leon’s troubles with Salazar in the castle. Mike the Helicopter guy even gets a moment to shine, and a disgusting Novistador also gets a brief reveal while Saddler monologues his evil plans.

The Krauser knife fight looks to be way less troublesome than the original version, and Capcom wants to hammer this home. Gone are the gimmicky quick time events in favor of a test for your reflexes in real time by using a parry mechanic. With how much focus is put on Luis during the footage, perhaps Krauser will get a bit more story in this reimagining as well.

Capcom finishes the trailer with a reveal that Mercenaries is returning at launch. Resident Evil 4 Remake releases on March 23 for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X. It will also see releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the same day. The original game is well-regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, and helped pave the way for the over-the-shoulder shooter angle. Capcom has a lot of expectations here, but this new footage looks to have all the right signs.