Baldur’s Gate 3 gets a surprise announcement for PS5 during the PlayStation State of Play

It will soon be time for PlayStation 5 owners to gather their party and venture forth, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to the console. This surprise announcement was made during the PlayStation State of Play event, with no word regarding an Xbox Series X/S version.

Related: Larian Studios rolls a Natural 20 on its new Barbarian class reveal for Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is releasing to PS5 on August 31, alongside the PC release of the game. A new trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, showing the different character creation options and a party of adventurers battling General Ketheric Thorm, one of the main villains of the game. There is also a demonstration of the Dungeons & Dragons classes that the player can use for their character, such as the barbarian and the sorcerer, as well as the abilities they can bring to bear against the monsters threatening the Sword Coast.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access for years, which has involved a steady influx of new content and countless bug fixes. Throughout this process, the game has lacked official controller support, a highly-requested feature among fans. Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5, controller support is on the way unless Larian Studios expects Sony fans to buy a mouse and keyboard.

While the first two games in the Baldur’s Gate series were PC mainstays for a long time, they eventually received console ports during the PS4/Xbox One era. Still, it’s not too surprising to see Baldur’s Gate 3 on consoles, as it’s made by Larian Studios, who managed to bring their previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, to everything, including the Nintendo Switch. That said, it’s reassuring to see Baldur’s Gate 3 in a complete state, as it’s starting to feel like it will hit its release date and won’t face any more delays.