Friede and Captain Pikachu join upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime protagonists to fill the void left by beloved retiring duo

Ash Ketchum and his trusty companion Pikachu may be set to retire from the anime in the coming weeks, but The Pokémon company is not about to let the yellow rodent sail off into the sunset just yet. Ash’s farewell tour is starting to wind down, but the anime is already setting the seeds for what is to come with the new characters, Liko and Roy. Those looking to take a break from Pikachu for this new outing will be shocked to find out that a new character has just been introduced as a travel companion to the two others. Friede and his trusty pal Captain Pikachu are set to fill the massive void left in our hearts come April.

We’re giving you a first look at two new characters from the upcoming, all-new Pokémon animated series!



Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!



Let’s be honest here. Pikachu is one of the main reasons that the anime blew up into a phenomenon. None can deny the marketing potential of the little electric mouse. It has become almost as recognizable as Disney’s Mickey Mouse around the world. The Pokémon Company would be crazy to deny fans their weekly dose of Pikachu after 20 years.

Not much is known about the new duo yet. Friede looks to be much older than Liko and Roy, so he will likely act in a mentor capacity to the two in a similar manner that Brock has been to Ash. His Pikachu is made distinct from the one we all know and love via calling it Captain Pikachu and placing a hat on its head. Friede is described as a battling-centered Pokémon Professor, so perhaps the new duo will be traveling with their actual professor this time around.

Pokémon – Aim to be a Pokémon Master, the farewell tour for Ash and Pikachu, is still winding down with a few episodes left to go. This new anime is set to debut in April. Much of it is still shrouded in secrecy, but we at least know it takes place in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet era and includes the loveable generation nine starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.