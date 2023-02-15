Fans brace for Scarlet and Violet DLC announcement as Pokémon Day dated for later this month

Fans are clamoring for the inevitable DLC announcement for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with many looking at the upcoming Pokémon Day as a prime opportunity for a reveal. The Pokémon Company has opened a new site called Pokémon Together, promoting a new hashtag for fans to share pictures on social media. Participating fans of the Pokémon Together hashtag have a chance to be included in an interactive mosaic released on Pokémon Day, February 27.

Participants can check if their photo made the mosaic by heading to the Pokémon Together website on Pokémon Day. So far, the Pokémon Together hashtag and mosaic are the only confirmed things for Pokémon Day this year. Pokémon Day generally features a Pokémon Presentation, and 2022’s Presentation featured a hefty dose of Pokémon News, including the official announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Scarlet and Violet were officially released in November 2022 to record-breaking sales numbers, but no DLC for the game has yet to be announced.

Pokémon Sword and Shield received an expansive DLC pass that included new areas for players to explore. Paradox forms of Virizion and Suicune have already been leaked, meaning it’s only a matter of time before The Pokémon Company states something official about the Scarlet and Violet DLC. With a new Pokémon Generation likely not getting announced in this year’s Pokémon Day, DLC would make the most sense to be the focal point for this year’s Presentation.

Fans should also expect news on other Pokémon properties for 2023’s Pokémon Day. Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Café, and Pokémon Masters had tie-in events that corresponded with Pokémon Day 2022. Pokémon Sword and Shield had a special Max Raid Event starring the Kanto starter Pokémon in 2022, so Scarlet and Violet players should anticipate a special Terra Raid Battle Event. More information on the new Pokémon anime featuring the brand new protagonists Liko and Roy could also potentially be revealed during Pokémon Day, plus possibly a sneak peek at Ash’s final adventures in the Pokémon TV series.