Frustrating Mythic Plus issues will be torched for Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is planning to make some major changes to Mythic Plus and its involved systems when Season 2 begins in Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion. Many players are frustrated with some of the more punishing aspects of the challenging dungeon content recently. Blizzard has acknowledged this feedback, and are revisiting the affix feature while also easing the burdens of tier acquisition and the gear upgrading system.

World of Warcraft developers have confirmed that the Keystone Level 10 seasonal affixes are being completely retired and nothing will replace Season 1’s Thundering affix in Patch 10.1. There will no longer be additional affixes added after Keystone Level 7 outside of traditional health and damage increases. Seasonal affixes were originally added to give the expansion dungeons variety every patch, but now that the dungeons rotate, this isn’t needed as much.

Blizzard is also inspecting the most egregious affixes in the mix and altering or removing them based on their effects on specific roles in a dungeon. Examples mentioned include how much the affix stresses the healer or if it has reliable counterplay against it. Positive affixes are also a possibility in the future.

When it comes to gearing up, Blizzard is rethinking some of the pain points from Dragonflight Season 1. They are retiring the weekly quest needed to gain a charge for tier conversion in the Revival Catalyst, and are working on making tier acquisition more deterministic and less reliant on luck. Upgrading gear will also receive a revamp with the introduction of Shadowflame Crests. Blizzard is attempting to streamline the different ways to upgrade gear via this currency moving forward.

The eight dungeons for Dragonflight Season 2 are Freehold, Underrot, Vortex Pinnacle, Neltharion’s Lair, Brackenhide Hollow, Ulduman: Legacy of Tyr, Halls of Infusion, and Neltharus. The developers have stated that they plan to comb through the more challenging parts of these instances to remove extremely punishing mechanics, especially the multitude of interrupts required for Brackenhide Hollow.

Blizzard has an opportunity to make Mythic Plus a way more accessible form of content if they can stick the landing on these changes. The feature has been notoriously uninviting for too long, and challenging players via frustrating punishments tends to breed toxicity. The future looks bright for Mythic Plus going forward, however.