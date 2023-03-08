World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will descend into Zaralek Caverns for Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is about to let players explore the Forbidden Reach when Patch 10.0.7 arrives on March 21, but where will its hidden mysteries take us in the future? Blizzard has revealed that Patch 10.1, titled Embers of Neltharion, will literally dive into the abyss below the Dragon Isles to a place called Zaralek Caverns, where fans can expect to unearth the secrets that Neltharion buried during his slow descent into Deathwing.

Embers of Neltharion introduces players to the subterranean zone of Zaralek Caverns, which can be accessed seamlessly through several entrances across the Dragon Isles. Here, players will undertake new campaign chapters that explore the effects of the Primal Incarnates’ jailbreak from the Vault of the Incarnates. The denizens of this zone include earthly wildlife, Drogbar, Djaradin elders, and even a new humanoid mole race called Niffen.

Players will be able to utilize Dragonriding straight away to navigate this zone, which is slightly larger than Shadowlands’ Zereth Mortis island. New glyphs to find will unlock additional Dragonriding talents, and there is even a new serpent-inspired Dragonriding mount to add to your roster. The zone will feature new activities such as cave diving, exploration, and snail races to build renown ranks with the Niffen faction. The original Dragon Isle zones will also receive updates to keep players visiting, including occasional fiery assaults from Fyrakk and improved public events.

Season Two of Dragonflight will bring a new nine boss raid called Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. This is the hidden laboratory of Neltharion where raiders will fight against the splintered Sundered Flame faction, who believe the power of the Black Dragonflight belongs to them. Eight new dungeons will also join the Mythic Plus rotation, including Freehold, Underrot, Vortex Pinnacle, and Neltharion’s Lair.

Rounding out the content is the reveal of cross-faction guilds, which will be available at the launch of Patch 10.1. Players will also spend some more time with the Blue Dragonflight, and continue the quest to reforge Tyr. Additional UI improvements, Heirloom upgrades, and class tuning are all in the works as well. Fans can expect to explore Embers of Neltharion just before Summer gets into full swing.