What are the dungeons in Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has introduced rotating seasonal dungeons from across the game’s expansions for Mythic Plus seasons, something that helps keep seasons from becoming stale. Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion is set to shake up the available dungeons by pairing the four remaining Dragonflight instances with four additional new ones from WoW’s history. Let’s discuss what dungeons you can expect to tackle with the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2.

What is the dungeon rotation in WoW: Dragonflight Season 2?

The eight dungeons active during World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2 for Mythic Plus include:

Brackenhide Hollow

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Halls of Infusion

Neltharus

Freehold

Underrot

Vortex Pinnacle

Neltharion’s Lair

The most surprising dungeon in this rotation is definitely Vortex Pinnacle. Blizzard has stated in previous interviews that they didn’t intend to include dungeons from expansions prior to Mists of Pandaria. Vortex Pinnacle, however, is from the Cataclysm expansion. It will be super interesting to see how this dungeon fits into the Mythic Plus setting.

Freehold, Underrot, and Neltharion’s Lair have already been utilized in Mythic Plus before. These dungeons are known to be fan favorites, however, so players will likely revel in their return. The four Dragonflight dungeons, on the other hand, definitely bring anxiety.

Brackenhide Hollow is known as the scariest dungeon in the Dragonflight roster as it has some crucial interrupts and debilitating diseases. Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, Halls of Infusion, and Neltharus are all considered longer duration dungeons, which never sits well with players who just wish to get their keys done as fast as possible.

Blizzard recently mentioned that they are removing keystone ten seasonal affixes entirely, and also taking a look at some of the more frustrating affixes added for keystones seven and up. Brackenhide Hollow specifically has been mentioned as a point of interest for Blizzard, who will likely remove some of the more punishing mechanics before it is added to the rotation.

The dungeon rotation is looking pretty solid going into Season 2 of Dragonflight. Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion gives players plenty to look forward to outside of the dungeon lineup, including an entirely new zone and raid.