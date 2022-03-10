Full WWE 2K22 DLC list includes Mr T., Machine Gun Kelly, and Logan Paul
Five packs of superstars and special guests.
WWE 2K22 already boasts a sizable roster of playable wrestlers, with more than 150 to choose from. That number was expected to go up thanks to DLC and 2K Games has now confirmed the full line-up of 27 post-launch wrestlers.
According to the list shared by VGC, notable WWE legends like Cactus Jack and The British Bulldog will be added to the game, but there are a few surprise guest stars as well. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly had been confirmed previously, but the DLC will also bring A-Team actor Mr. T, YouTuber Logan Paul, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey.
These additional fighters will be split across five DLC packs which can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass, and will release every three weeks starting from April 26. If you bought the Deluxe edition or nWo-4-Life edition, however, you’ll get access to all the DLC for free.
The packs’ release dates and content are as follows:
- Banzai Pack — April 26 — Kacy Catanzaro, Omos, Rikishi, Umaga, Yozuna
- Most Wanted Pack — May 17 — The Boogeyman, Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, Vader
- Stand Back Pack — June 7 — A-Kid, Hurricane Helms, Nash Carter, Stacy Keibler, Wes Lee
- Clowning Around Pack — June 28 — The British Bulldog, Doink the Clown, Doudrop, Mr T., Rick Boogs, Ronda Rousey
- The Whole Dam Pack —July 19 — Commander Azeez, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, Rob Van Dam, Xia Li