Is Ronda Rousey in WWE 2K22?

One of the fiercest women to ever step into the squared circle, Ronda Rousey, would be a sought after character in WWE 2K22. She’s strong against her foes with her powerful MMA background from the UFC and presents a badass personality on screen. Is she in WWE 2K22, however? Read on to find out.

Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey is currently not in WWE 2K22 and is not planned for any sort of DLC release. This may be due to her presence in the current WWE roster being very recent. Officially, there is no news on if or when she will arrive in the game, but there are rumors circling around Rousey is going to be a future character.

According to Lead Wrestling Writer at Fightful and The Spotlight Jeremy Lambert on Twitter, Rousey said that she was “scanned for WWE 2K22” during a Facebook Gaming live stream. This leads to the thought that she will be added to some sort of DLC package down the line as a playable character. Maybe Lita could join in the action too as she recently returned to the WWE.

While she’s not in the game yet, her influence from the wrestling world “Rowdy” Roddy Piper is currently in WWE 2K22. He has an 85 rating on the roster as a striker and a light heavyweight. Hopefully, Rousey can join him later this year.