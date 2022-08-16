Get early access to Modern Warfare 2’s campaign with a digital preorder

Call of Duty’s player count might be down, but there’s still a mountain of hype for Modern Warfare 2 later this year. If you’re finding it hard to wait, good news: you can jump into the campaign a full week early if you preorder the game digitally.

The announcement came from the Call of Duty Twitter account. “Digitally preorder Modern Warfare 2 and play the campaign up to a week early beginning October 20th,” it said plainly. Considering the full game launches on October 28, that’s ample time to play through the entire campaign if you’re so inclined. The tweet also includes a quick video that shows what you can expect from the campaign, with action shots across a variety of urban and rural environments.

In terms of preordering the game, you have a view different options. The Standard Edition qualifies for campaign early access, as does the pricier Vault Edition. That includes a heap of additional bonuses: a cross-gen copy of the game, the Season 1 Battle Pass with 50 tier skips, the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, and the FJX Cinder weapon vault. Preordering either edition also gets you into the multiplayer beta early, in addition to the campaign.

In fact, there’s a whole lineup of events leading up to Modern Warfare 2’s launch. Thankfully, the Call of Duty blog condensed it all and created the image you see above. The full multiplayer reveal is set for September 15, as part of the Call of Duty Next event. The first beta will begin exclusively on PlayStation consoles the next day — that’s where early access first comes in to play. Participants will get to try out the new Marina Bay Grand Prix map ahead of everyone else.

Other PlayStation gamers can join in later that weekend, before a crossplay beta on other platforms begins shortly after. Then comes the campaign early access on October 20, followed by the full game on October 28.