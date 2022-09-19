Game developers respond to GTA 6 massive video leaks in support of the Rockstar team

A good amount of early gameplay footage for Grand Theft Auto 6 has leaked online, showing off the work-in-progress map, combat, female protagonist, and much more that has yet to be officially announced by the Rockstar Games team. It’s one of the biggest leaks for video games in the past few years, and while fans are excited, it might not feel too great for the developers at Rockstar who have been working on GTA 6. To help ease the pain, multiple game developers have voiced out about the massive leak.

God of War (2018) director and producer for God of War Ragnarok, Cory Barlog, shared his unfiltered opinion while also retweeting Neil Druckmann’s tweet, co-president of Naughty Dog and creative director for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass. One day we’ll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. ♥️ — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 18, 2022

“To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass,” Druckmann tweets.

Cliff Bleszinski, a game designer who worked at Epic Games and the early Gears of War series, also tweeted, “The amount of hours/people/dollars that goes into these games = insane. I suspect Rockstar will knock it out of the park, yet again.”

Anyone judging the leaked footage of #GTAVI like an idiot clearly hasn't worked in game development.



The amount of hours/people/dollars that goes into these games = insane.



I suspect Rockstar will knock it out of the park, yet again.



Bastages can't lose, FFS! — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) September 18, 2022

Michael Bithell, the lead developer behind John Wick Hex and creative director at Bithell Games, tweets, “Leaks suck. Audience gains nothing, devs lose their moment to shine on their own terms. Lots of important stories that the bad folks in industry would rather you didn’t read, shared by awesome journos, click those instead.”

Leaks suck. Audience gains nothing, devs lose their moment to shine on their own terms. Lots of important stories thar the bad folks in industry would rather you didn’t read, shared by awesome journos, click those instead. — Mike Bithell (@mikeBithell) September 18, 2022

In addition, Josh Sawyer, the director behind Pillars of Eternity and lead designer for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, tweeted, “Game leaks suck. Whether it’s information or assets/footage, it’s all bad. Devs can’t really address it in a productive way, and it’s incredibly demoralizing and disruptive for the team.”

Game leaks suck. Whether it’s information or assets/footage, it’s all bad. Devs can’t really address it in a productive way and it’s incredibly demoralizing and disruptive for the team.



Pentiment misinfo leaked and we’re still undoing that damage. And that leak was *tiny*. — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) September 18, 2022

It takes a little digging to find these tweets, but they continued circulating throughout Sunday as the GTA VI leaks spread from multiple developers. At this time, Rockstar has not shared an official statement about what has transpired, but we imagine they will share something soon. Regardless, we’re looking forward to seeing the completed version of GTA VI when it releases.