GeForce Now extends free membership, removes Xbox games

GeForce Now is extending its free membership for Founders, Nvidia has announced today.

In a mail sent to subscribers, and obtained by Gamepur, the cloud gaming giant has informed Founders they won’t be charged until June.

The Founders program included three months of free game streaming service and was sent to end in May when Nvidia would start charging $9,99 per month.

Currently, Nvidia GeForce Now is offering two tiers of subscription: Founders is sold out at the moment, and the free tier sets a 1-hour limit per play session and usually sees quite long queues to access Nvidia servers.

“As you can imagine, we’re experiencing a substantial increase in the number of GeForce NOW players and their amount of playtime,” Nvidia told subscribers in an email.

“While the service continues to grow, we have decided to take this opportunity to show our early Founders members our appreciation, and will not begin billing until June 2020.”

The move is most likely a response to the recent Stadia Pro two-month free trial, but also to cover the departure of multiple publishers and games from the service.

The latest to leave are Xbox Game Studios titles, which include series such as Forza, Halo, and Gears; Warner Bros., with games like the Batman Arkham franchise; Codemasters and Klei Entertainment productions. Other publishers, including Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, had left the service over the last few months.

Nvidia has confirmed support from Ubisoft, Epic, Bungie, and Bandai Namco. As a result, the full Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series have been added on top of titles already available from these labels.

GeForce Now has had its fair share of troubles thus far, transitioning from a free beta platform to a paid one without warning publishers of the move.

The situation has not been handled in the best of ways, as remarked by the fact The Long Dark indie developer was offered a free graphics card as an apology for the lack of income deriving from being on the platform.

This hasn’t prevented GeForce Now from building a quite solid community, which is said to be in the millions.