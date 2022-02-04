Generation Zero Landfall update launches next week

Developer Avalanche Studios has announced that the Generation Zero Landfall update will be released next week. This update is an expansion to the game set to add a lot of new content to the game, including a new force that’s entered into the war.

The Generation Zero Landfall update will be released on February 8. So far, based on the teases shared by the developer, it’s known that a new force is coming to the game alongside base building and Plundara upgrades.

The forces in Generation Zero can be friendly or hostile, depending on your actions. While the machines are always hostile, humans can help you build a better defense and fight back against them. The Landfall update seems as though it will add a new group of people that have built up bases around the island for anyone to use.

Here's a tiny peek at a few of the new world do-overs that'll soon come and change the looks of Östertörn! You know where that is? Landfall Update Arriving February 8th to Generation Zero

In Generation Zero, players must scavenge for weapons and fight for survival after they wake up to find that it’s become overrun by hostile machines. These machines want to kill everything, forcing players to use stealth to avoid them or take them on in small groups for parts to build better weapons. The Landfall update will likely add new quests to complete and NPCs to meet, extending your time with the game and adding more opportunities for mayhem against an unrelenting enemy.