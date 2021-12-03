All equipment and ammo schematic locations in Generation Zero
You’ll want to find these to stay well-stocked on supplies.
When trapped in Sweden surrounded by deadly machines, you’ll want to make sure you’re well equipped. Unfortunately, equipment can be a little hard to come by in Generation Zero. Thankfully, you can find several schematics scattered throughout the game’s setting that enable you to craft various types of ammo and healing items.
You’re meant to happen upon these schematics as you explore Sweden, but their locations aren’t always obvious. Below is a list containing every equipment and ammo schematic in Generation Zero, as well as their coordinates.
First Aid Kits
- Simple First Aid Kit: 1186, 3365
- Standard First Aid Kit: -2689, -726
- Advanced First Aid Kit: -749, -4449
Ammo Schematics
- .32 Hollow Point: 2733, 2521
- .32 Full Metal Jacket: 7, -258
- 9mm Full Metal Jacket: -3716, 2058
- 9mm Armor Piercing: -4966, 1336
- .44 Hollow Point: 575, 375
- .44 Full Metal Jacket: -886, -3321
- 12-Gauge Birdshot: -125, 3575
- 12-Gauge Buckshot: -2453, 3259
- 12-Gauge Slug: 1736.1, -2627.4
- 9mm SMG Full Metal Jacket: -410, 1118
- 9mm SMG Armor Piercing: 444, -4041
- 7.62 Full Metal Jacket: -1124, 405
- 7.62 Armor Piercing: 1376, -3740
- 5.56 Full Metal Jacket: -3779, 4126
- 5.56 Armor Piercing: -4039, 225
- .243 Soft Point: -1483, 2108
- .243 Full Metal Jacket: 2453, -1497
- .270 Soft Point: -170, -1841
- .270 Full Metal Jacket: -2501, 993
- .50 BMG Full Metal Jacket: -2778, -2703
- .50 BMG Armor Piercing: 221, -3376
- High-Explosive Dual-Purpose Round: 2123, 58
- High Corrosive Dual-Purpose Round: 2639.22, -2302.37
- Smoke Round: 2189.6, -3606.6
- EMP Round: -2192, -4395