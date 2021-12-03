All equipment and ammo schematic locations in Generation Zero

When trapped in Sweden surrounded by deadly machines, you’ll want to make sure you’re well equipped. Unfortunately, equipment can be a little hard to come by in Generation Zero. Thankfully, you can find several schematics scattered throughout the game’s setting that enable you to craft various types of ammo and healing items.

You’re meant to happen upon these schematics as you explore Sweden, but their locations aren’t always obvious. Below is a list containing every equipment and ammo schematic in Generation Zero, as well as their coordinates.

First Aid Kits

Simple First Aid Kit: 1186, 3365

Standard First Aid Kit: -2689, -726

Advanced First Aid Kit: -749, -4449

Ammo Schematics